Attention alleycats - Bozeman's are getting a makeover with an all-new enhancement project

BOZEMAN — When you hear about what goes down in the back alleyways, it’s usually never good. That’s why the city of Bozeman is undergoing an alleyway enhancement project to make the alleys of Bozeman more inviting, with art such as murals!

“I think that would be really good. Because, I mean, who likes looking at cement all day?” says Shad.

Shad is a bar prep, busser, and back waiter for Plonk, a popular restaurant you’ve probably seen on Main Street. But Shad tells me it’s their back patio, which opens up into the alley, that gets a lot of attention in the summer months.

“More people come outside every day I work here,” shared Shad.

So, I asked Shad how he thinks this alleyway enhancement project will affect the back patio.

“I think it will make it more inviting for people to go down the alleyway instead of just skirting by it and going toward Main Street.”

Which is exactly the goal, according to Ellie Staley, the executive director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, who is frontlining this alley enhancement project.

“The linear nature of our main street is amazing, but it kind of keeps people on the main stretch. So we saw this as an opportunity to really highlight some of the unique places in downtown,” Ellie explains.

In 2019, the Downtown Bozeman Partnership created a ‘downtown improvement plan,’ part of which set aside around $200,000 for alley enhancement. Ellie tells me the pilot project targets the alley between Black and Tracy Avenues, where three murals were installed last summer.

“All of the artists you see in the alley are local,” adds Ellie, as she shows me the three murals of a colorful bear, a creative landscape, and a curious deer.

Ellie tells me this alley will be completed by the end of June with the installation of historic signage, string lights, and safety lights.

“Really just for pedestrian traffic and activities that go on down here. It is a little dark during the evening, so I think that was part of the enhancement—to really make sure it’s safe and clean as well,” adds Ellie.

Between the safety lights, colorful murals, and other artistic elements added to this alley, I asked Ellie where the inspiration came from. She told me Plonk's outdoor patio.

“It’s very flattering,” Shad reacts. “I didn’t know that. I think it probably has to do with the amount of flowers and colors that are here. And I think that's pretty fun to know that’s kind of how it was inspired.”

Ellie says there are plans to enhance more of Bozeman’s alleys just like this one in the future.

