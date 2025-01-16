Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport saw record-breaking traveler numbers in 2024

BOZEMAN — Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) had another record-breaking year as passenger numbers continued to climb. Over 2024, the airport saw a 7.2% increase in passengers—from more than 2.4 million in 2023 to 2.6 million in 2024.

The airport has begun a second expansion that started about a year ago and is expected to support the growing number of passengers.

Airport President and CEO Brian Sprenger says that in the next two years, patrons will see three new baggage claim carousels, each one with increased capacity, as well as three new boarding gates and concession areas.

“Obviously one of the challenges now is we're going into our next expansion, and we've had to take a couple of gates out of service and also one of the baggage claim areas," says Sprenger. And so that's going to make it a little more difficult as we go into the next two years or so, so that we can ultimately have the terminal set up for the future.”

Sprenger adds that the airport's growth is really in response to the community's growth and feels grateful to be able to afford such services that are unparalleled to other communities this size.