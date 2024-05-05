Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Bozeman Police investigating more bomb threats received Sunday morning

bozeman police car.jpg
MTN News
bozeman police car.jpg
Posted at 4:38 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 18:38:33-04

BOZEMAN — A second string of bomb threats forced some businesses in downtown Bozeman to evacuate early Sunday morning after earlier threats shut down traffic at two locations on Friday.

MTN spoke with management at Nova Cafe who say they evacuated the restaurant Sunday morning after they were notified of similar bomb threats other Bozeman businesses received earlier this weekend.

The Bozeman Police Department was notified and after a search deemed the building safe. Nova Cafe says they were able to resume business just before 10 a.m.

Management believes the threat was not directed at their business but at the building as a whole.

Bozeman Police say they don't have any new information, but the incident is still under investigation.

More Local News from KBZK

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader