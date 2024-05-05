Bozeman Police investigating more bomb threats received Sunday morning

BOZEMAN — A second string of bomb threats forced some businesses in downtown Bozeman to evacuate early Sunday morning after earlier threats shut down traffic at two locations on Friday.

MTN spoke with management at Nova Cafe who say they evacuated the restaurant Sunday morning after they were notified of similar bomb threats other Bozeman businesses received earlier this weekend.

The Bozeman Police Department was notified and after a search deemed the building safe. Nova Cafe says they were able to resume business just before 10 a.m.

Management believes the threat was not directed at their business but at the building as a whole.

Bozeman Police say they don't have any new information, but the incident is still under investigation.