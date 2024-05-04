Bomb threats reported in Bozeman, police say

UPDATE, 7:45 PM — Bozeman Police say Rouse and Main has been reopened after a search determined the area to be safe. The area of Willson and Kagy is still an active scene and remains closed at this time.



BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department is asking the public to avoid the intersections of Main and Rouse and Willson and Kagy due to bomb threats.

Bozeman PD said on social media there is a heavy law enforcement presence in both areas due to the threats, and resources are en route to investigate.

Police say they will advise when the areas reopen.

No further details are available. We will keep you updated as we get more information.