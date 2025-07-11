Trump says he's appointing Bill Mercer of Billings as federal court judge

BILLINGS - President Donald Trump announced Thursday on social media that he's nominating former U.S. Attorney Bill Mercer for a seat on the federal bench.

Trump made his announcement on his social media network, Truth Social.

screen grab Donald Trump announcement on Bill Mercer

Most recently, Mercer, a Billings Republican, served three terms in the Montana House of Representatives, ending in 2024. Appointed by President George W. Bush, a Republican, he served as U.S. attorney for Montana from 2001 to 2009.

Mercer's appointment must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Sens. Steve Daines and Tim Sheehy, both Republicans, released a joint statement praising the Mercer appointment:

“We congratulate William Mercer on his nomination to serve as District Judge for Montana. Bill’s experience at the Department of Justice as U.S. Attorney for Montana and his fierce advocacy for the rule of law and original interpretation of the Constitution will be tremendous assets as he serves the country and the people of Montana on the federal bench. We will work diligently with Senate leadership and our colleagues to confirm Bill’s nomination.”

