Bozeman folk share ideas for 19th Ave. rest area as zoning change is considered

BOZEMAN — The former rest area off North 19th Avenue and Valley Center by I-90 is about 10 acres and remains vacant.

The landowner requests to change from M-1, a light manufacturing district, to B-2, a community business district.

The development review committee sees no restrictions on approval.

As of the meeting last Monday, the community development board approved moving forward with the zoning change. The city commission will hear the zoning change proposal in September.

We asked some Bozeman folks what kind of businesses they would like to see.

"I'd like to see Trader Joe's because I love their snacks, and everyone in Bozeman would love it," says Zoey Vance.

"Anything that would help build community here. There are so many things here already, places to eat, play and have fun," says Buzz Scott.

"Chik-fil-A! We need the drive-through. The one in the SUB gets way too busy," says Taylor Bruce.

The B-2 zoning allows for large retail stores, convenience uses, and residential development as a secondary use.