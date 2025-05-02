BOZEMAN — As downtown Bozeman buzzes with energy, local businesses are rallying behind a cause close to home: Give Big Gallatin Valley, the region’s largest annual giving celebration. With festivities officially kicking off at 6 p.m., one women-led business is already leading the charge in community spirit.

Heyday, a lifestyle boutique known for its curated gifts and apparel, is stepping up in a big way. The store has been involved with Give Big since its inception and remains a proud sponsor.

Watch the story here:

Bozeman boutique embraces generosity as 'Give Big Gallatin Valley' kicks off

“Heyday has been involved as a company since Give Big started. We love being a sponsor of this event and seeing the generosity of our community to support local charities,” says Andrea, Heyday’s store manager.

But Heyday’s commitment to giving goes beyond the event. Giving back is woven into the very fabric of the shop’s culture.

“Our owner Mallory Dabney is so generous. With our team of 30-plus women, we each get to pick a charity of our choice, and she donates in our individual names for that specific charity,” Andrea says.

This year, Andrea selected Befrienders, a local nonprofit supporting seniors in the Gallatin Valley.

“I just think that as we get older, supporting our elders is so important. They are such a valuable resource and source of knowledge for us, and we should support them in any way we can,” Andrea says.

In 2024, Give Big raised an astonishing $3.1 million for area nonprofits. This year, roughly 250 organizations are hoping to feel that same outpouring of support.

Looking ahead to the event’s busiest day on Friday, Heyday is eager to welcome shoppers and donors alike.

“It is just exciting! Tomorrow is a big day at the store, normally with more of it happening during our store hours on Friday, and we just look forward to seeing everyone come out and support their favorite charity,” Andrea says.

For more information on how you can "Give Big", visit the Give Big Gallatin Valley website.