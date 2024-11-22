Bobcat fans ready for Cat-Griz weekend and 123rd Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Pretty soon the stands of Bobcat Stadium will be filled with thousands of fans for the 123rd Brawl of the Wild. So let’s head on over to campus to talk to some Cats fans about their favorite part of this rivalry.

“We went into Rocking R thinking it wasn't a big deal. You know, it’s like a little college rivalry” says MSU freshman Kami.

I ran into Kami and her father Chris on campus. Kami tells me she came to Bozeman last November to tour Montana State. But it also happened to be Cat-Griz weekend. So when this father-daughter duo walked into R Bar?

“Everybody in there was on fire. It was so loud. Literally, like the broadcast had just started and people lost their minds,” says Kami.

An energy that sealed the deal for her: “It kind of sold me on Montana State. Because it was like, oh my gosh there's such a big community here."

Kami and her father, who just flew in from Colorado to experience the Cat-Griz game in person, will be cheering together in the stands this year.

At the end of our interview, we were passed by the annual MSU Undies Run. And if you don’t know what that is, it’s an annual tradition where students lap campus in, well, their undies! So, I tracked some of those runners down and asked what their favorite part of this rivalry is.

“I would say the fact that it is never ending. I guess you could call it the love between Missoula and Bozeman, or the hate between Missoula and Bozeman. It happens all year and that’s just so much fun,” says one runner named Frank.

“I was raised in Billings,” says another runner named Robbie. “So, I’ve seen this rivalry my entire life. And I love to see people supporting from both sides. Obviously, I’ve got a preference, you know."

These runners are excited to attend their first Brawl of the Wild. But for some Bobcats? This year's game will feel more sentimental.

“Last football game. Senior year. It’s just so special already, and I know the cats are going to do great,” says senior Natalie.

I ran into Natalie as she was taking her senior photos, preparing to graduate with an education degree at the end of the fall semester. Natalie was a Spirit of the West piccolo player her freshman year for the Brawl.

“The energy was just so unreal. The stadium was roaring. Everybody was having such a good time. And it was by far my most favorite game out of my whole four years of being here,” says Natalie.

So, in honor of the 123rd Brawl of the Wild? I think all Bobcats have one thing on their mind.

“I don’t know if I can say this but [expletive] the Griz,” laughs Natalie.