Bobcat fans gear up for playoff game at home against UT Martin

BOZEMAN — The Montana State Bobcats will be facing off against UT Martin this weekend for the second round of playoff games. So I visited Spectators Bar and Grill to see what fans have planned for the big day.

"I’m a little surprised. At the beginning of the year, I thought maybe they’d be okay, but they’ve exceeded my expectations. Winning 12 games in a row is tough," Says Jack Muhlbeier, a former Bobcat linebacker.

He's one of many fans who are excited to see the Bobcats make Montana State history by earning the number one seed, for the first time ever, in the postseason.

Bobcat fan Matt Hudson says, "I’m so excited. I think they’re definitely going to win this game and they’re going to win the next one and probably the championship this year. I think this is the year."

It’s probably not much of a surprise that bars around town are expecting a busy day. Madeline McGee, a bartender at Spectators and MSU alumnus says they’ll be opening at 8 a.m. to get the day started.

"Usually it’s pretty busy here. We get a lot of people coming in, all the girls are working. It’s super fun," she says.

The game starts at 1 p.m. and ends right in time for Downtown Bozeman's Christmas Stroll, where a few fans say they’ll be heading after the game.

"We’re going to be at the Christmas Stroll and I'm sure we’ll hit a few bars and have a few drinks," says Randy Karls.

Cache Perdue, program director for the Downtown Bozeman Partnership says, “Plenty of nonprofits, food vendors, and of course, downtown bars and restaurants will be ready to greet the folks who were at the game.”