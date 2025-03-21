Bobcat fans gather in Bozeman as Montana State men's hockey makes national debut

BOZMAN — Elbows up! The Montana State men's hockey team played for a national title, and fans crowded a downtown Bozeman bar to cheer for the Bobcats, playing for the first time in the championship match Wednesday afternoon.

Bobcat fans were a little rowdy, dressed up in their favorite Cats gear, and were excited to watch the game.

After qualifying for the American Collegiate Association four times in a row, the MSU men's hockey team made it to the championship game which was played at the USA arena at Centene Community Ice Center in St. Louis.

There was one person at the watch party who is more than just a fan: Ryan Nyquist, a former MSU hockey player and now coach.

With much excitement, he mentioned to me his appreciation for the team.

“I've been lucky enough to help with the team and coach on Wednesdays this year and help them get ready for nationals so it's been rejuvenating to watch this team grow throughout the season,” said Nyquist.

The Bobcats brought a 37-3-2 record into the tournament and were the top seed for the western region. The game ended at a score of 4-1 with a loss to Linwood University.