Bobcat fans far and wide excited for Montana State vs. Idaho primetime quarterfinal round

BOZEMAN — Sports bars across the nation will have blue and gold on their TVs Friday night, Dec. 13. The Montana State-Idaho FCS quarterfinal matchup being broadcast by ESPN is the only college football game tonight.

Rocking R Bar manager Will Hope is prepping for this primetime game.

"Bozeman becomes electrified during game day, and it's another game day," Hope says.

With 23 TV's set up in Rocking R, many will be showing their Bobcat pride.

"Opens up access to watch Bobcat football all over the country, honestly," Hope says.

So, just how far does Bobcat Nation spread?

"All 50 states. I was on a family trip once, and we ended up seeing a Bobcat t-shirt sitting at a bar in Belize," Hope says.

I caught up with some long-time Bobcat fans at Spectators' regular pregame spot. They say Spectators is just one of many bars where they've seen Cats fans.

"Oregon, Alaska, Denver, and Washington," says one fan.

"Dukes Bar down in Arizona, Scottsdale," another fan chimes in.

As people across the nation see blue and gold on TV, one fan says, "I think it's a good place to showcase what MSU can do."

For Hope, it shows hometown love across the nation.

"When the Bobcats are doing well and growing, the whole country sees it the way we get to see it. Bobcat football is a part of our identity. As they grow, we grow," Hope says.