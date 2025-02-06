Bill aims to resolve district boundary disputes between Big Sky and Ennis

BIG SKY — A new bill was introduced in a Montana Senate committee this week that could resolve ongoing disputes over district boundaries between Big Sky and Ennis.

Senate Bill 260 was introduced by state Senator Greg Hertz.

The bill would allow residents to bypass county commissions and instead vote on such decisions to address issues like geographic barriers or lack of legal access to services.

This could help resolve boundary disputes between Big Sky and Ennis by making it easier for communities to withdraw from special districts like hospitals and school districts when services are inaccessible.

Big Sky residents have tried to leave the Madison Valley Hospital District due to limited healthcare access, but their efforts have been unsuccessful so far.

The Big Sky Resort Area District (BSRAD) has shown support for this bill, which it says ensures fairness for voters and taxpayers by allowing locally driven changes to service district boundaries.

BSRAD recommends supporters contact legislators and advocate for fairness in service district taxation.