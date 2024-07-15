Big Sky's new tram open for summer Lone Peak Expedition

BIG SKY — Big Sky Resort is finding ways to stay busy all summer long. On July 4th, they opened a unique excursion on which folks can see three states from the top of Lone Peak Mountain.

Jason Engeman is visiting Montana for the first time. While staying in the Big Sky, he wanted to embark on an adventure his whole family could go on.

"This is one of the few things we found that people of all ages. My youngest is seven, and my grandparents are in their early seventies. It's just tailored for everybody to enjoy the whole experience," he says.

Stacie Harris, Big Sky's public relations manager, has enjoyed the scenic views the expedition has to offer since its summer opening.

"This experience is cool because we're on one of the tallest peaks in the greater Yellowstone ecosystem with no hike required. We have views of three states: Montana, Idaho, and Wyoming. And two national parks, Yellowstone and Grand Tetons," Harris says.

The new Lone Peak tram opened in December 2023. The old tram, installed 28 years ago, only held 15 people, while these new cabins can hold more than 70.

"One of the coolest things we have this year on our brand-new tram is two glass floor panels, so on the way up, you can look down through the floor and see as we're cruising up the mountain," Harris says.

From the mountain village base area, you ride up the swift current chairlift and board a custom-built safari vehicle, which transports you to the brand-new tram and up to the summit of Lone Mountain.

"It feels like the air conditioning is on while we're going through a heat wave. It's a nice way to get up here and cool off," Harris says.

And if you're lucky, you can see mountain goats roaming around.

"I think my kids loved it... You know, there's a lot of aspects up here on the mountain to enjoy, even down there at base camp. Where you start, there are a lot of activities for young kids to enjoy, and it's amazing how fast time passes," Engeman says.

The Lone Peak Expedition runs Fridays through Sundays now until September 8.