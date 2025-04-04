ASPCA to adopt out horses seized in Madison County animal cruelty case

BUTTE — Nearly 90 Morgan horses that were seized during an animal cruelty investigation in Madison County are now under the ownership of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Nearly 90 horses seized from Madison Co. breeding operation

Nearly 90 horses seized from breeding operation in Madison County

The ASPCA announced on January 28, 2025, that it was assisting with the care of the horses at the request of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, stating at the time:

Should the ASPCA be granted ownership of the animals, all involved parties are committed to finding appropriate, safe, and loving homes for them, taking into consideration the genetic importance of this population as well as their individual needs.

The nonprofit said in an update on Wednesday, April 2, it has now been granted legal ownership and will be adopting out some of the horses directly from Madison County beginning in mid-April.

According to the update, other horses will go to the ASPCA's Equine Transition and Adoption Center or partner shelters for more thorough assessment and rehabilitation.

Anyone interested in adopting should complete the ASPCA's Morgan Horse Adoption Interest Form.

MTN News reported in January that some of the horses appeared to be underweight and suffering from untreated medical conditions when they were seized from the breeding facility.

A press release at the time said animal cruelty charges have been filed in the case which is being prosecuted by the Madison County Attorney’s Office.