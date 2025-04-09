As wedding season nears, Bozeman shops watching out for tariff impacts on prices

BOZEMAN — Some brides might have difficulty saying yes to the dress thanks to tariffs, but it's not just dresses—it's weddings across the board.

Katalin Green has been involved in the Montana wedding industry for over 20 years.

“Evolving, it's growing, it's expanding, there's lots of opportunity,” is one phrase Green says she would use to describe the industry.

As she looks out at the sea of white lace and tulle at her boutique, Poppy Bride, rising costs are on everyone’s mind.

“A lot of brides are motivated to order their dresses before they see additional increases,” Green says.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump announced a 20% tariff on Chinese goods, and last week, he slapped on another 34%.

Most gowns and materials coming from overseas could mean a higher price tag.

“There are not that many—I don't know of any fabric producers in the U.S.—for the wedding industry,” Green says.

While she wouldn’t name a price range, she admits brides could start seeing the impact.

“We are looking at tariffs, and there will be slight increases, but it depends on what dress you choose and what your price point is,” Green says.

Bridal shops like Green’s are caught in a wait-and-see game, trying to plan ahead while prices shift by the day.

“Things are changing every day. As of today, we are probably looking at 10 to 20% increases, but that could change tomorrow,” Green says.

The Knot says the average wedding cost in 2024 was $33,000. But with prices creeping up across the board, that estimate might not hold for long.

“Regardless of what the budget is, I would say that families budgeting for a wedding should expect to see at least 10% [increase],” Green says.

With all these price hikes, you might think some couples would say I do in Vegas.

“I haven’t seen that anyone wants to elope because of the tariffs—that’s not happening. But I think people are cognizant that price increases are potentially going to happen in the near future,” Green says.

Whether it’s tying the knot or tighter budgets, Green says every couple is different.