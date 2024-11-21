After power outage leaves seniors in the dark, management company responds to claims of unpaid bills

BOZEMAN — We reported Monday about a power outage at the Bridger Peaks apartment complex for seniors. While the power might be on, the controversy surrounding the blackout continues.

The residents at Bridger Peaks say the residential group out of Washington, Devco, manages their complex and has not paid the power bill despite utility payments being included in their rent.

MTN contacted Devco on Monday, and they responded with a statement Wednesday morning:

"The outage was caused by a downed power pole, which affected multiple buildings within a 4-mile radius. While coordinating with the local utility provider, Northwestern Energy, to assess and address the outage, we discovered an outstanding balance due to a missed payment for October 2024,” Travis Gold, Devco's marketing director, said in a statement.

“Any claims suggesting that we have neglected or avoided vendor payments for a prolonged period are factually inaccurate,” Gold continued.

When we asked NorthWestern Energy about the claim of a downed powerline, we received this reply:

On Monday, Nov. 18, an issue with an underground power line caused an outage from about 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for about 270 customers in Bozeman. Crews responded immediately and worked to restore service as quickly as possible, safely. The outage did not affect customers in the area that includes the 1400 Block of North 15th Ave.

Bridger Peaks' address is 1483 North 15th Avenue.

Because of privacy issues, Northwestern Energy officials say they can't discuss details of the Bridger Peaks power outage. They did say, however, “Service disconnection is always the last resort for accounts with past due outstanding balances. Multiple notices are sent to customers using multiple contact methods before any account is disconnected for non-payment.”

Below is the full statement from Devco:

On November 18, 2024, at approximately 9:30 AM, Bridger Peaks Apartments in Bozeman, Montana, experienced a power outage. The outage was caused by a downed power pole, which affected multiple buildings within a 4-mile radius.

While coordinating with the local utility provider, NorthWestern Energy, to assess and address the outage, we discovered an outstanding balance due to a missed payment for October 2024. This administrative oversight was promptly resolved, ensuring no further complications. NorthWestern Energy completed repairs to the power line, and electricity was fully restored to Bridger Peaks Apartments at approximately 3:10 PM the same day. Any claims suggesting that we have neglected or avoided vendor payments for a prolonged period are factually inaccurate.

An affiliate entity of DevCo Residential Group acquired Bridger Peaks Apartments in 2021. Management transitioned to DevCo Residential Property Management, founded in 2024, as of April 2024. From 2021 to April 2024, the property was overseen by a third-party management company.

We deeply regret any inconvenience this situation may have caused and are committed to implementing measures to prevent similar issues in the future. Our priority remains providing a safe and reliable living environment for our residents.