'A lot worse than I expected': Tenants of building in Bozeman standoff allowed back in to see damage

BOZEMAN — Last week, a house off of Koch and 20th in Bozeman was the scene of a 27-hour standoff. The standoff ended when the suspect in the residence took his own life, and the building's other tenants were left homeless from the damage. Nearly a week later, those tenants were able to go back inside for the first time to see what's left of their home.

“I was ok until I got here, ready to go in. Now I feel really nervous,” says Michael Garahan.

You may recall Michael, who lives in the bottom unit of the house, where last week police shot tear gas, flash bangs, and more during the standoff. I met up with Michael just before he geared up in a hazmat suit and gas mask, to see the remains of his home.

“I think that’s what's making me nervous. I have to dress like that to go in that house,” says Michael.

I watched as Michael was zipped up and entered the front doors of his home, exiting shortly after with some coffee cups from the shared kitchen.

“Just a few seconds in there, I could feel the tear gas,” says Michael.

He re-entered one more time to check out his room—coming out with only a poster commemorating his history as a chef, some prayer books, a soaked computer, and a Santa suit he bought last week. Now ruined and stained by tear gas, he had hoped to wear it at the Christmas Stroll.

“That’s all I’m going to get. It’s a disaster in there. Here’s a picture of what it looks like inside,” Michael said as he showed me pictures on his phone.

Michaels room? Unrecognizable.

“Well, it was a lot worse than I expected," he says.

Michael and the other tenants are still unsure who's paying for damages.

Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp tells me, “In a situation like this? We do not have the budget, or line item, to utilize taxpayer money to pay restitution for whatever occurred."

Michael tells me he and other tenants have been trying to contact the owner of the building, looking for answers, but no luck.

“And now we know who the owner is. He will not contact us. We just paid him our rent," says Michael.

Which is why Michael has set up a GoFundMe campaign for all tenants involved.

“It’s about all of us. Like I said, I care about my neighbors,” he says.

Michael has also been blown away by community members coming together to help out. Some friends he plays ping pong with have offered him a place to stay, and church members have lent a hand as well.

And because Michael works for schools here in Bozeman? They sent him a card.

Some of words written to Michael read, “During this time, we hope you know how valued and appreciated you are.”

I asked Michael what his thoughts were when he received this card: “Well, I cried, you know.”

Michael has also set up a GoFundMe campaign for all tenants involved.