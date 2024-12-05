Bozeman standoff makes its way toward hour 24

BOZEMAN — In the area near 20th and Koch Street in Bozeman, yet another standoff is taking place. This will be the 4th major standoff in the last 3 months in Bozeman.

Bozeman standoff near 20th and Koch makes its way toward hour 24

But this standoff has been the longest inching its way toward 24 hours.

“Yeah, seeing the flashbangs and tear gas go off has made it weird,” says Sawyer Nestlerode, sitting with his roommate Bryce Runckel.

Sawyer and Bryce live in the 20th and Koch area. They told me about their night, witnessing this standoff.

“I was doing some homework and kept hearing some loud bangs going off and didn't really think much of it," says Sawyer. “Same here. Heard the bangs from inside and came out to see all the police cars down the road,” says Bryce.

The standoff began around 7 pm Tuesday .

“Officers responded to a call involving a potential felony at a nearby business,” says Bozeman Police Chief Veltkamp in a press statement.

Officers tracked the man back to his home and attempted to make contact. That's when they noticed he was armed.

“And was holding it in, certainly a concerning manner to them. They retreated back. Tried to contact and talk with the male. But were unsuccessful,” says Veltcamp.

At around 7:30 pm, the joint city-county Special Response Team (SRT) was called to the scene. Chief Veltkamp says officers were able to make sure no one else was in the residence, as well as evacuate the surrounding homes before tactics began.

“The community may have heard loud noises. Those are flash bangs,” says Veltkamp.

Some folks who live in the area also claimed tear gas had been used. Veltkamp tells me officers have had sporadic contact with the man since the start of the standoff. But not much progress has been made.

The standoff continued into sunrise.

“Eventually what we have to do is replace our resources. And so this morning, the SRT from Lewis and Clark County came. They are currently here right now."

And to replace them? "We have the SWAT team from Billings,” says Veltkamp.

Around 11 am Wednesday, the Gallatin Valley Church parking lot was full with officers from around the state. The standoff continued throughout Wednesday with flashbangs and other tools being used and heard throughout Bozeman.

And when I asked Veltkamp if he saw this standoff ending any time soon?

“In these situations, we want to resolve them as quick as we can. However, our goal is to de-escalate. Let emotions calm down and ultimately resolve it peacefully”.

For Sawyer and Bryce, who never thought something like this could happen here in Bozeman?

“Being here for the last 5-6 years it wasn't something I expected. So something new to see,” says Sawyer. “Definitely makes it an interesting Tuesday/Wednesday that’s for sure,” said Bryce.

On Sept. 25, a 12-hour standoff with a 31-year-old man happened at a house on the corner of 9th and West Lamme Street. A little over a month later, another standoff occurred at the same address, involving a different man.

On Oct. 17, a standoff in the Smith's parking lot in Bozeman ended with the death of a 29-year-old woman.

