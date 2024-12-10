10th annual Santa Run celebrates holidays while supporting education in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Runners for the annual Santa run were decked out in festive wear early Saturday morning.

The Santa Run for Education celebrates community and education during the holiday season.

Special guests like Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance, along with miniature ponies and the Bozeman Hawk cheerleaders, cheering on folks as they ran the 5k.

Families came ready to compete for prizes and celebrate holiday cheer.

“This is my first time. My family does it yearly, but I haven't done it. So, these are the family-matching Christmas pajamas we wear on Christmas morning. But we thought they were very festive. So, we thought obviously we had to wear them to the Santa Run,” says participant Keel Revisky.

This event is a kickoff to the Bozeman Christmas stroll.

With its 10th annual race, the Bozeman School Foundation hopes to continue it long into the future.