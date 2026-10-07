Is dating in Bozeman really the Wild West? Matchmaker weighs in

Finding love in Bozeman can sometimes feel like trying to find a needle in a haystack — or a real cowboy in the modern West.

Is dating in Bozeman really the Wild West?

But according to local matchmaker Jorrie Lynn, the dating pool may not be quite as small as some people think.

“I would say in the last five years matchmaking has just blown up completely,” Lynn said.

Lynn has been a matchmaker for more than 20 years. She and her team work with about 70 clients nationwide, including seven in Montana, helping people navigate everything as they search for their forever person.

In many cities, Lynn said, one of the most common complaints she hears from women is that there are not enough good men. In Montana, she said, she hears the opposite.

“Most cities the biggest complaint I hear from ladies is there is no good men but it’s actually quite the contrary here, most men say there is not enough good women to choose from,” Lynn said.

U.S. Census data shows men make up about 53% of Bozeman’s population, outnumbering women.

But Lynn said finding a match is about more than numbers.

She recommends getting off dating apps and finding opportunities to meet people in the real world. Line dancing classes, physical activities and other hobbies can create opportunities to see the same people more than once and build a connection naturally.

“Doing something where you’re seeing someone more than one time so you can determine is there something there,” Lynn said.

For those willing to pay for professional help, matchmaking can come with a hefty price tag. Lynn’s clients can pay as much as $40,000 for her services, with highly specific preferences and expectations for the person they hope to meet.

The goal, she said, is finding a forever person.

But Lynn’s advice for singles comes free.

“Be open minded, be more open minded be more open minded than you actually think you should be when it comes to dating,” she said.

So, what does the dating scene actually look like for singles in Bozeman?

Some locals say the small-town feel can make dating complicated.

“It’s so small, like the pool is so limited, and I feel like you know everyone,” said Lexi, a bartender at The Cannery.

Others say they are taking a more relaxed approach.

Rida, who is from Morocco, has been single while living in Bozeman but said he is not actively dating right now.

His advice for other singles?

“Put yourself out there and be nice to people and be yourself!” Rida said.

Then there’s Brandon, who has lived in Bozeman for more than a year.

“It’s pretty hard to date here,” he said.

He may not be the only one feeling that way. Census data shows more than 62% of Bozeman’s population is unmarried.

Would Brandon consider hiring a professional matchmaker?

“I guess it depends on how bad it gets, you know, how lonely I get,” he said.

For now, he’s still holding out hope that if he does find love in Bozeman, it will be the kind that lasts.

“If you’re going to find love in Bozeman, it’s love that’s going to last,” Brandon said.

That kind of lasting love is something Dave and Liz know a thing or two about. The Montana couple has been married for 52 years.

“52 years!” Liz said.

Their secret?

“Joke with one another, love one another, that’s the most important thing,” Dave said.

For Bozeman singles, maybe the Wild West dating scene isn’t so bad after all.

More information on matchmaking: https://www.executiveconnectionsdating.com