HRDC's Homeward Point shelter is expanding its daytime hours, giving people experiencing homelessness more time to access shelter, support and resources.

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Homeward Point expands daytime shelter hours

For Angela, who was unexpectedly dropped off in Bozeman from Wyoming last week, those resources have become an important source of support.

Angela said she never imagined finding herself navigating homelessness, but has been staying at Homeward Point, just down the road from where she was recently asking passersby for help.

"For me, not knowing where to find a house and job and stuff, I think it's a big help," Angela said.

Completed in 2025 at a cost of more than $16 million, Homeward Point was designed to provide more than emergency overnight shelter.

The facility offers 130 beds and five family suites, along with career services, mental health support and connections to Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous programs.

Megan Davies, HRDC's emergency supportive housing director, said the goal was to create a trauma-informed environment where people experiencing homelessness can find safety and begin rebuilding.

"We want to be able to provide safety first in a dignified place for people to be experiencing crisis and homelessness to have a safe place to land," Davies said.

Davies said the shelter is filling its beds nightly. About 30% of the population it serves works daily, making access to daytime shelter and services especially important.

Previously, Homeward Point primarily operated as an overnight shelter, with limited daytime hours and services.

"People needing to survive every day going outside in the cold slows down their ability to self-resolve their crisis," Davies said.

Now, thanks to increased community support, Homeward Point has expanded its daytime shelter hours throughout the weekday, with a one-hour break from 5 to 6 p.m. During that time, people can visit Fork & Spoon for a hot meal.

HRDC says the expanded hours will cost approximately $25,000 more per month, an expense the organization says is possible because of increased community support.

Davies said having more time to access resources and connect with service providers can help people move toward stable housing.

"The more people that can gain support throughout the day and have a safe place to connect with partners, the less their length of stay is in this building," Davies said.

For Angela, the support has made a difference during a difficult transition.

"Give you all the resources you need and then keep in touch with you, they keep helping you. They don't just tell you, 'Here you go,' and stop," she said.