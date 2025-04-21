Vehicle theft suspect who prompted Belgrade shelter-in-place appears in court

BOZEMAN — A suspect who allegedly fled from a stolen vehicle on foot and was later arrested by law enforcement in Belgrade on Sunday appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Travis Luke Kamps, 40 of Belgrade, was formally charged with one felony count of motor vehicle theft.

According to charging documents, a Belgrade man reported his truck as stolen from his Baker Street residence around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday. About 20 minutes later, the man called dispatch to report he saw someone driving his truck south on Country Side Lane. The man allegedly pursued his truck and saw the man driving, later identified as Kamps, get out and flee on foot in the middle of a field at the 2600 block of Amsterdam Road. The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place for the area on Sunday morning.

Charging documents say Kamps appeared to be carrying a rifle and was wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and a tan boonie hat. Witness video showed a person matching the description walking through the field where Kamps was reportedly spotted. Another witness sent video footage of the stolen truck stopping at Kamps' house as a black dog jumped out. The dog reportedly matched the description of Kamps' dog.

A deputy with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office reportedly located Kamps at his residence on Country Side Lane wearing the boonie hat in the witness description. Court documents say the man whose truck was stolen arrived and positively identified Kamps as the person who stole his truck and fled.

According to charging documents, Kamps was taken into custody and read his Miranda rights. He allegedly agreed to speak with law enforcement, denied stealing the truck and said he had memory loss. Kamps did acknowledge looking for his dog in a field but reportedly continued to deny stealing the truck.

In court on Monday, Kamps' bail was set at $100,000. His next hearing is scheduled for May 9, 2025.