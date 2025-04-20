Suspect in custody after search in Belgrade

UPDATE — The Sheriff's Office says the suspect has been taken into custody without incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

No further details were released; the Sheriff's Office says more information will be shared as available.



(First report)

BOZEMAN — According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, a suspect in the theft of a stolen vehicle is currently at large and believed to be armed in Belgrade on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

The Sheriff's Office said on social media deputies are actively searching the area, and a shelter-in-place advisory has been issued for residents in the 2600 block of Amsterdam Road in Belgrade.

Deputies had responded early Sunday morning to a stolen vehicle report; the suspect allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot carrying what is believed to be a rifle.

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately six feet, three inches tall, around 225 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. The Sheriff's Office says he was last seen wearing a tan hat, blue jeans, and a grey coat.

Anyone who sees a person matching this description should call 911 immediately, and do not approach the suspect.

No further details are available. We will update you as we get more information.