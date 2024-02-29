Suspect at large after armed robbery in Rocker

BUTTE — An armed person robbed a hotel in the town of Rocker just west of Butte early Thursday morning.

Butte Sheriff Ed Lester reports a man with a silver handgun entered the Rocker Inn just after 4 a.m. and ordered the clerk to give him money.

The robber was given an undisclosed amount of money and was last seen leaving the area on foot. Investigators suspect the robber may have had a vehicle in the area.

Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement

No one was injured in the robbery.

Responding officers searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. The case remains under investigation Thursday evening.

Anyone with information about this case should call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement Department at (406) 497-1120 or Detective Castello at (406) 497-1190.