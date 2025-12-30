Ground beef recalled in 6 states over possible E. coli contamination

An Idaho-based company is recalling ground beef in six states over concerns that it may be contaminated with E. coli.

The recall, announced Saturday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, affects 2,855 pounds of ground beef sold by Heyburn, Idaho-based Mountain West Food Group to distributors in the following states:

- California

- Colorado

- Idaho

- Montana

- Pennsylvania

- Washington

The recalled product, a 16-oz.vacuum-sealed package of grass-fed ground beef, has a label that says "Forward Farms"; a use or freeze by date of 01/13/26 and "EST 2083" printed on the side of the packaging, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

FSIS said it discovered the issue during routine testing, when sampling results revealed the presence of E. coli O26, a strain of the bacterium that can cause diarrhea and vomiting, and, in more severe cases, a severe infection.

No illnesses have been reported thus far. Anyone who is concerned about a potential illness should contact their health care provider, FSIS said.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled ground beef are advised to throw it away or return it to the place where they purchased it, the agency said.