Sheriff's Office gives update on Moose Creek murder investigation

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said in an update on Thursday that multiple leads are being investigated in the homicide case of Dustin Kjersem, who was found dead in the Moose Creek area on Oct. 12, 2024.

In a press release, the Sheriff's Office provided an additional list of items the public is asked to be on the lookout for:



Estwing camp axe, blue and silver, likely with a 26” handle (see photo)

Remington 11-87 12ga shotgun, wood stock

Ruger Blackhawk .44mag revolver, blued 4 5/8” barrel, wood grips

Orange YETI brand cooler – Tundra 45 (see photo)

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Office said the above-listed items are believed to have been removed from the scene of the crime.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

At a press conference regarding the investigation last week, the Sheriff's Office said detectives want to hear from anyone who:



Was in the Moose Creek area, anytime from Thursday evening, Oct. 10 through Saturday morning, Oct. 12

Anyone with trail or game cameras in the Moose Creek area, even if the footage seems irrelevant

Anyone with in-car cameras traveling in the Moose Creek area during this time frame

Anyone who saw Kjersem's truck in the area (see photo)

Anyone who saw anything out of place or out of the ordinary in the areas surrounding Moose Creek.

Gallatin County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff's Office says anyone with information about the incident or the items listed above is asked to contact the GCSO Detectives Division at 406-582-2121 or by email at detectives@gallatin.mt.gov.

If the information is exigent, please contact GCSO dispatch at 406-582-2100 and request to speak with a deputy.

