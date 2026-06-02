LIVINGSTON — Nearly four months after 65-year-old William Georgeson was found dead in the driveway of his home near Pray, authorities have arrested a woman in connection with his death.

The Park County Sheriff's Office announced Friday the arrest of 65-year-old Ann Brooks. She is charged with negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident, causing death.

WATCH: Extensive Investigation Leads to Arrest in Park County Death

Park County sheriff sheds light on investigation into Georgeson death

Georgeson was found dead Feb. 12 at his residence near Pray. His death prompted an extensive investigation by local authorities.

Family members had hoped an arrest would eventually be made. During a vigil held following Georgeson's death, his brother, Michael Georgeson, expressed confidence in investigators.

"I want to see justice, that's all, and I do have faith in the Park County Sheriff's Office," he said at the time.

According to court documents, investigators determined Brooks and Georgeson were involved in a verbal altercation before Brooks allegedly struck Georgeson with a vehicle in the driveway, causing his death.

Park County Sheriff Tad Dykstra said investigations of this nature often require significant time to complete.

"We have to make sure that we have a complete overview of the entire situation before we can submit that charge to the county attorney, and then the county attorney can make a decision on it," Dykstra said.

Brooks made her initial court appearance on Monday. A judge maintained her bond at $150,000.

Court records also show Brooks and Georgeson were previously married.

Dykstra said incidents like this can have a lasting effect on small communities.

"Whenever we have an incident like this in the community, it definitely rocks our small community," he said.

The case remains pending in Park County District Court.