BELGRADE — A new locally owned chicken restaurant is serving up crispy tenders, sandwiches, and milkshakes to the Belgrade community.

WATCH: Belgrade's newest chicken shop Baboz is open — and the huckleberry milkshake is a must-try

Belgrade's newest chicken shop, Baboz, opens after years of anticipation

Baboz, located on Alaska Frontage Road, officially opened just before the Fourth of July after three years of construction. The new chicken joint is owned by the McManis family, the same local family behind MacKenzie River Pizza in Belgrade.

"With the growth of the community, we need some good restaurants around the area that are accessible," said Natasha Angeles, a manager at Baboz.

Located along Jackrabbit Lane near the highway, the restaurant is a convenient option, Angeles said.

"If you see Jackrabbit around that 5 o'clock time, everyone is going home," Angeles said. "A lot of people live in Belgrade and maybe they work in Bozeman, so providing an accessible restaurant that is delicious and healthy."

Angeles brings decades of restaurant experience to Baboz. She said she grew up in her parents' restaurant in Dallas and has spent the past 26 years in the restaurant industry herself.

While her personal favorite is the spicy chicken sandwich with extra jalapeños, Angeles said the restaurant's chicken tender combos have quickly become the most popular order.

Customers can customize their meals by choosing the number of chicken tenders and pairing them with their choice of dipping sauces.

Angeles recommended ordering the tenders with Baboz's signature YaYa's sauce, which she described as a "sweet and tangy Southern-style sauce."

All combos come with house-made coleslaw, fries, and a drink. Diners can also add homemade macaroni and cheese to their meal.

The restaurant's opening coincided with the Fourth of July.

"With that, the town was really busy," Angeles explained. "Everyone was so excited, and it seemed like everyone was buying fireworks and coming here to buy some chicken."

Since opening, Angeles said Baboz has been busy with customers.

"We're focusing on serving the local community now that we're open, and we want to hear everybody's thoughts," she said.

For those looking to stop by, Angeles has one final recommendation: don't skip the milkshakes.