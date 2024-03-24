Man with felony warrant out of Mississippi arrested in Beaverhead County

BUTTE — The Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office reports a man with a felony extradition warrant out of Mississippi was arrested early Sunday morning north of Dillon after earlier encounters with law enforcement in Anaconda and Butte.

The Sheriff's Office said on social media that the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) helped a motorist who had run out of fuel just outside Anaconda on Saturday night. A short while later, MHP pulled the same vehicle over a short while later outside of Butte.

According to the Sheriff's Office, three passengers exited the vehicle before the driver fled. The driver was not located, and the vehicle was reported stolen around 11 p.m.

Deputies in Beaverhead County located the vehicle around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when it slid off I-15S north of Dillon, near the North Interchange. The man driving the vehicle was found to have the warrant out of Mississippi for parole violation, felon in possession of firearm.

The man fled on foot into a field off the interstate, which intiated a pursuit. According to the Sheriff's Office:

Deputies, Dillon Police Officers, and Montana Highway Patrol responded and a search began. The male was subsequently arrested a short time later and the vehicle was seized, however his flip flops were never recovered.

The man was booked into the Beaverhead County Detention Center on the warrant, with local charges pending.