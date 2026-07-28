City of Bozeman talks about impacts on residents during construction along West Kagy Boulevard

BOZEMAN — Last week, MTN News reported on the $3.1 million "West Kagy to Babcock Sewer Improvements" project and its potential impact on businesses in the area.

WATCH: Bozeman sewer project starts Monday - What to expect

City of Bozeman talks impacts on residents during construction along West Kagy Boulevard

With phase one of the project set to begin on August 3, starting with construction along West Kagy Boulevard, MTN's Gabrielle Cleveland asked the city how residents in the area will be impacted.

"So this will impact about three to four homes along Willson," said City of Bozeman Utilities Director Shawn Kohtz.

Kohtz explained that starting Monday, August 3, construction crews will be replacing sewer pipes along South Willson Avenue and will need to block access to a few driveways along the street.

"The reason for that is basically, when you dig the trench to excavate to the sewer main," explained Kohtz. "The contractors have to shut down a significant portion of the street."

Along with a few blocked driveways, South Willson will be temporarily closed to through traffic between West Kagy and East Mason Street.

Kohtz also mentioned that, to complete work as quickly as possible and mitigate impacts on the public, construction crews plan to work 24-hour shifts over the next few weeks.

The city's utility director also assured that detour signs will be posted in the area during this time.

"They'll get it opened back up as quickly as they can," said Kohtz.

The West Kagy to Babcock Sewer Improvements project will replace more than 100-year-old clay sewer pipe with new PVC pipe designed to better serve Bozeman's growing population.

Throughout construction, updates will be posted to the City of Bozeman's website.