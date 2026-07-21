BOZEMAN — Drivers traveling along West Kagy Boulevard should expect traffic changes beginning the week of July 27 as the City of Bozeman launches the first phase of a $3.1 million sewer improvement project near Montana State University.

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What drivers should know before construction begins on West Kagy Boulevard

The West Kagy to Babcock Sewer Improvements project will replace more than 100-year-old clay sewer pipe with new PVC pipe designed to better serve Bozeman's growing population. Construction will primarily take place along West Kagy Boulevard between South Tracy Avenue and South Seventh Avenue.

City of Bozeman Utilities Director Shawn Kohtz said the aging infrastructure needed to be replaced while also increasing the system's capacity for future growth.

"Old pipeline that needed to be replaced anyway, but also needed to upgrade it so we can accommodate some of the growth," Kohtz said.

Construction crews are expected to spend the first week establishing the work zone, setting up traffic control and preparing materials before major underground work begins.

Despite the project, Kohtz said two-way traffic will remain open on Kagy Boulevard throughout construction, though drivers should expect lane shifts, reduced speeds, flaggers and temporary intersection closures as work progresses.

"One of the things we are doing with our contractor is basically a phasing plan and a traffic control plan so that we can limit those traffic impacts to the extent that we can," Kohtz said.

The city is also coordinating with businesses located along the corridor to help maintain customer access during construction.

Among them is Rosa's Pizza, a longtime Bozeman restaurant located near the intersection of Kagy Boulevard and South Wilson Avenue. The family-owned business has served the community for more than 40 years and has become a popular stop for Montana State University football fans on game days.

Owner Dorothy Kincaid said the restaurant regularly sees long lines before and after Bobcat football games, making traffic a familiar challenge.

While construction is expected to bring additional congestion to the area, Kincaid said she is confident customers will still be able to reach the restaurant.

"They've assured us that we will be able to get in and out and customers will be able to access us," Kincaid said.

Kohtz said the city expects the first phase of construction to be substantially complete by the fall.

"Just hopefully be patient with the process," Kohtz said. "I understand that it's disruptive whenever we have to construct, especially in a high-traffic area like Kagy."