Cannabis DUI charges follow deadly crash in Gallatin County, raising impairment questions

BOZEMAN — A 76-year-old man was struck and killed on Jackrabbit Lane in Gallatin County last week. The driver faces a charge of driving under the influence of cannabis — a charge many drivers may not realize is possible.

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In Montana, the legal limit for driving under the influence of cannabis is 5 nanograms of THC per milliliter of blood.

Gallatin County Deputy Collin Kiewatt said law enforcement watches for several indicators when cannabis impairment is suspected.

"We're looking for odor, we're looking for red, watery eyes, we're looking for slurred speech, we're looking for divided attention."

Kiewatt said he believes cannabis-impaired driving has become more common since legalization.

"My assumption and my hunch is that since the legalization of it and recreational use, it's definitely gone up."

According to Montana Highway Patrol reports, the state crime lab reported 621 DUI cases in 2021 where samples tested positive for THC — a 17% increase from the 530 cases reported in 2020.

Mariah Bond, executive director of the Montana Cannabis Coalition, said her organization holds monthly seminars to educate people about the risks of using cannabis. Bond, who describes herself as a longtime medical cannabis patient, said she is a strong advocate for the plant — but also for responsible use.

"Cannabis saved my life many years ago, probably 12 years ago. I have been a medical patient since that point, and I'm a fierce advocate of the benefits that cannabis can offer all of us."

Bond said the seminars cover a range of safety topics.

"Educate the consumer on whether it's safe consumption, how to keep it out of the hands of youth, how to make sure you're storing it in your vehicle safely while you're driving that follows the law so that if you are pulled over it's where it's supposed to be."

Bond also noted that heavy users can test above the legal limit even when they do not feel impaired.

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"If I was to not smoke today, but I am a heavy user, and I was to go get pulled over and got my blood tested, I'd be arrested for driving under the influence even though I'm intoxicated during this time."

Bond said accountability remains important.

"But do we also need to hold people accountable... to intoxicated, yes."

Kiewatt offered a straightforward message for cannabis users.

"If you're going to use cannabis, don't be driving. It's a lot cheaper to get an Uber versus getting a DUI, and it's a whole lot cheaper than getting into a crash."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

