Motorcyclist dies in Bozeman crash; driver charged with vehicular homicide

BOZEMAN — A 30-year-old Bozeman woman has been charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence after reportedly striking a motorcycle on Jackrabbit Lane on Wednesday night.

According to charging documents, Marie Ellen Butta was driving eastbound on Durston Road, attempting to cross Jackrabbit Lane and continue on Durston. She then reportedly struck a northbound motorcycle on Jackrabbit shortly after 9 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2026.

Dana Lentz, the rider of the motorcycle, died at the hospital of injuries from the crash.

Butta reportedly told law enforcement that she never saw any vehicles on Jackrabbit before the crash. Documents show that the crash happened in the dark, and both vehicles had headlights on.

Butta reportedly gave a Montana Highway Patrol trooper the incorrect name of the road she was traveling on, despite living in the immediate area.

Documents state she admitted to consuming cannabis earlier in the day and gave a PBT of .000. Butta reportedly also admitted to using cannabis multiple times a day on a daily basis, including the day of the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

