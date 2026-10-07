Butte's Daughters of Norway continue tasty tradition of making lefse

BUTTE - The ladies in Butte’s Daughter of Norway have been carrying on the lefse-making tradition for a long time.

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Daughters of Norway lefse

First, they mix it. Then, cut it. Roll it and cook it on a special skillet.

“People like it for the holidays. And they can have it for their holiday Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner, and it’s just a tradition,” Kristi O’Leary said.

Some members of Butte’s Daughters of Norway have been making lefse for over 40 years. They hope to make over 1,400 lefse over two days at the Gold Hill Lutheran Church. Cheryl Wegley’s grandfather immigrated to the U.S. from Norway.

“The only thing I remember about my grandpa is he would sit in his rocking chair, and he would talk Norwegian, so we never knew what he was saying,” Wegley said.

What are some Norwegian words I should know?

“Well, I say 'Uff da' a lot,” Bev Becker said.

Uff Da? Waht does Uff da mean?

“It can mean anything you want it to mean. Dang, good job and if 'uff da' isn’t enough, it’s 'fy da,'” Becker said.

“Why do we do this? Well, It’s a big job, but keeping heritage things going is important to us. So many miserable things in the world today, and it’s nice when we can come together and appreciate what somebody else is doing,” Debbie Sorensen said.

They will sell their lefse at their upcoming Scandinavian Goodies sale Nov. 14th at Aldersgate Church in Butte from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.