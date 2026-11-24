BUTTE, Mont. — The Butte Rescue Mission has plenty to be thankful for this year, including over 100 turkeys to give away or to serve. The Rescue Mission is also thankful to have a new dining hall to serve a community in need.

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Rescue Mission Thanksgiving

“My heart is full of gratitude for the journey that we’ve come to. I just can’t believe that we have this space, and we can help people,” Rescue Mission Director Brayton Erickson said.

For the past seven years, Erickson has been the mission’s director, and it’s been his dream to turn the once abandoned warehouse into the Center of Hope.

“In my mind, it was like this is a dream that we have, but I don’t know if it’s ever going to come true,” Erickson said.

It came true last spring, and the mission is expected to cook about 30 turkeys and feed over 400 people this Thanksgiving. Mike Defelice said he’ll be there. He’s retired but sometimes goes to the mission for a meal when money gets tight.

“Means the difference from eating oatmeal three times a day and not,” Defelice said.

Volunteer Dylan Clark gets plenty of personal satisfaction serving those in need.

“The people, all of them are so grateful, so many of them walk into the line with smiles, and it’s just a great thing to see every day,” Clark said.

The mission will also be sending out about 50 turkeys in food boxes for delivery to those in need.

“It brings hope to sometimes hopeless situations, and sometimes when someone is down and out, and they just need some encouragement, it creates a space for that,” Erickson said.

Meals will be served at the mission at the end of East Platinum Street from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26.