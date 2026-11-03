Poll workers are hard at work to get ready for the midterm elections at the Butte Civic Center. Butte-Silver Bow County's election administrator says a majority of the county's absentee ballots have already been turned in.

Watch here poll workers prepare for the midterms:

Butte poll workers get set up for the midterm elections

"We have about 60% of our absentee ballots back, so I expect a bunch more today and tomorrow, of course," said Cindy Sherman.

She and others are hustling to set up as they wrestle with ballot boxes and tables. Peggy Clements pauses to consider why she has shown up to help in the last six elections.

"I just do it because it’s my civic duty and I just want to make sure that there’s integrity in the voting and so it’s nice to be involved," she said.

Poll worker Jack Eggensperger is prepared for what he hopes will be a large voter turnout, and he wants to encourage people to participate.

"Well, because that is the power that individuals have... is the power of the vote," said Eggensperger.

Typically, the midterms have a lower voter turnout than general elections, but Eggensperger believes this year, voters will be motivated to head to the polls.

"There’s just a lot going on this year."

From state to local issues, Butte voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on everything from the courts to deciding the powers of “artificial persons” to revising the local government charter.

Citizens can register to vote on Nov. 3 at the Civic Center from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. A valid photo ID and government documents are needed to register, and absentee ballots can be turned in at the Civic Center on Nov. 3.