Butte voters can make major changes to local government in November

BUTTE - Come November, voters here will get a chance to decide if they want to change how Butte-Silver Bow has been governing itself for nearly 50 years.

“As we all know, change is hard; change is interesting, especially in Butte-Silver Bow,” Study Commission member Cindy Perdue-Dolan said.

The Butte Government Study Commission completed its report this summer and made recommendations for changes to Butte’s charter that could streamline the local government. Voters can decide on a half dozen changes that will be on the Nov. 3rd ballot.

One significant change would be reducing Butte’s Council of Commissioners from 12 part-time commissioners to four full-time commissioners.

Study Commission member Cindy Perdue-Dolan is a former commissioner and recalls the challenge of only working.

WATCH: Butte-Silver Bow voters to weigh major government changes in November

Government study commission

“It was almost like cramming for a final on Wednesday when the meeting is Wednesday night. And I always felt on the back foot,” Perdue-Dolan said.

Voters will also be to choose if they want to keep the chief executive or hire a city manager.

“A person with the right qualifications, well-rounded and knowledge of local government affairs, budgets, personnel issues, that would be the person that I think the council would be looking for,” Study Commission member Dan Dennehy said.

One young voter wants to learn more about these changes but can see an advantage to having full-time commissioners.

“You think that someone assigned to the role takes it seriously, who even genuinely enjoys what they do,” Butte voter Abigail Seeger said.

The study commissioners report can be viewed on the Butte-Silver Bow website, and a mailer will be sent to voters. It’s been 20 years since Butte considered changing its governing style.

“The time is right to make these different changes or say, no, we’re going to keep it exactly as it has been. And then wait another 10 years for the next study commission,” Study Commission Chair Rayelynn Brandl said.