BOZEMAN — For 13-year-old Aubree Lee Vanomnen, a trip to the Bozeman Public Library means one thing: finding something new to read.

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Bozeman Public Library launches ‘Big Checkout’ ahead of children’s room renovation

“Some of these books I haven’t read, but I am excited to read this one!”

Aubree has been coming to the library her whole life and says she loves getting lost in a good story.

“I love reading so much!”

Now, she and other library patrons have a chance to take home a little extra reading material through the library’s “Big Checkout.”

The event runs through Oct. 28 and encourages patrons to borrow as many items as they can carry from the Children’s Room before renovation work begins. The library says reducing the amount of material it needs to store during construction will allow more renovation dollars to go toward the project.

Patrons can bring wagons, rolling suitcases, laundry baskets or other containers to help transport their items. Everything is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and participants receive a “Big Checkout Champion” pin.

The books, films and audiobooks checked out through the event will need to be returned in March.

The renovation has many patrons excited - The Children’s Room has looked largely the same for about 20 years.

“If you’re engaged when you’re a kid, then that kind of sticks with you when you grow up,” said Becky Kasten, assistant director with the Bozeman Public Library.

Kasten said the well-loved space has seen plenty of use over the years and is ready for an update.

“It’s seen a lot of active use, and so it’s about to get a facelift.”

The renovation is expected to cost about $1 million, with most of the project privately funded through donations to the Bozeman Library Friends and Foundation.

The project will increase sightlines and safety, improve accessibility, create new dramatic play and makerspace areas, and expand storage and staff workspaces. The renovation will also add amenities such as a washer, dryer, dishwasher, and utility sink to staff areas.

As Kasten showed off mock-ups of the future space, she pointed out some of the changes planned for the room.

Kasten said the renovation will allow the community to say goodbye to the current Children’s Room before it changes.

“We will have a chance for people to come in and say goodbye to the space and some of the things they have gotten used to because it will change up quite a bit.”

While the Children’s Room is closed for construction, a Mini Children’s Room will operate out of the Community Room with a hand-picked collection of children’s books, films and audiobooks. The Mini Children’s Room is scheduled to open Nov. 4.

Youth Services programming will pause from Oct. 18 through Nov. 6 as library staff pack, move materials and build the temporary space. Limited youth programming is expected to resume Nov. 7.

“We appreciate their flexibility as we are trying to make it an even better space,” Kasten said.

And Aubree is already looking forward to seeing the finished Children’s Room.

“It might be a little more fun for the older kids and younger kids to experience a new way of looking at a library.”

More information about the Children’s Room renovation and the Big Checkout is available through the Bozeman Public Library.