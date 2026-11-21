Thousands of football fans are expected to descend on Bozeman this weekend for the 125th Brawl of the Wild, bringing a major economic boost to the Gallatin Valley. Unlike years past, finding a hotel room may be a little easier.

Bozeman hotels see more availability ahead of 125th Brawl of the Wild

Daryl Schliem with the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce has experienced more than a decade of Brawl weekends during his 16 years with the organization.

He said hotels have historically filled up quickly ahead of the rivalry game.

“They are expecting this to be a sell out too because it has been in the past,” Schliem said.

However, this year, visitors may have more options.

When Schliem first started with the chamber, the Gallatin Valley had over2,000 hotel rooms. Today, that number is closer to 6,000, creating more lodging options for visitors.

“We are approaching right now 5,800 hotel rooms in our market,” Schliem said.

Schliem said another factor could be the number of fans traveling from nearby communities who are choosing not to stay overnight.

“We are finding out more and more local Montanans that are within a two-hour drive are not staying the night,” he said.

Even without filling hotel rooms, those visitors are still expected to bring significant business to the area.

Schliem estimates more than 20,000 people will visit local restaurants, bars and businesses throughout the weekend.

“Overall the economic impact is going to be somewhere between five and seven million dollars,” he said.

While hotel availability may be higher than expected, Airbnb reports searches for stays are up 40% compared to typical fall weekends.

For fans still looking to book a room, Schliem recommends contacting hotels directly and asking about local Montana rates or discounts.

“Tell them what you’re coming here for tell them you're from Montana and you want the Montana rate,” Schliem said.

Whether fans are coming to cheer on the Bobcats or Grizzlies, the rivalry weekend is expected to bring millions of dollars in economic activity to the Gallatin Valley.