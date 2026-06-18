Bozeman community grieves tragic death of nine-year-old girl killed in bike accident

BOZEMAN — On Wednesday, a nine-year-old girl was killed while riding her bicycle in Bozeman near Rouse and Griffin. A memorial has been set up in her honor near the site of the accident. Her name, Addie McCurdy, is written on a cross.

WATCH: 9-year-old Addie McCurdy was killed in a Bozeman bicycle crash, renewing concerns about cyclist safety

9-year-old Addie McCurdy killed in bicycle crash near Rouse and Griffin in Bozeman

Bozeman police responded to the collision around 10:52 a.m. on Wednesday. According to a press release from the City of Bozeman, police determined on arrival that the nine-year-old girl died from injuries suffered in the crash.

Preliminary findings show the child was riding westbound on the south side of Griffin and made an abrupt turn across Griffin in front of the vehicle. Police say the driver immediately stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.

Addie lived in the neighborhood off Griffin, right where she was struck and killed. One neighbor told MTN that she was a “spitfire and social butterfly” who would come and knock on her door and make posters to save cats.

A GoFundMe for Addie’s family describes her as a “bright, spirited, and resilient nine-year-old, whose joy touched everyone around her.” It is also said she loved keeping up with her older siblings and their friends.

MTN’s Esha Walia spoke with cyclists at nearby Story Mill Park, saddened by Addie’s death, who say biking in Bozeman does not feel safe.

“It’s sad… it scares me. It blows my mind that there can’t just be this awareness, the slowing down,” said Bozeman resident Tasha Shaffer.

Shaffer, a mom of four, says she and her kids bike a few times a week.

“We do our biking usually in the evening, hopefully after all the cars, because where we live, there are no sidewalks; we ride our bike on the side of the road,” said Shaffer.

Shaffer says she has had close calls biking in Bozeman.

“When I ride, I don’t have any ear pods or anything in because I am constantly watching all the time,” she said.

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Shaffer also described the roads in Bozeman as being built for cars.

“When you have roads and everything built for cars, then you’re not going to have as much safety or awareness of the bikers around you,” said Shaffer.

“There are lots of obstacles and everything in the road all the time, especially here,” she added.

RELATED: Bozeman High School teacher dies of injuries following bike crash (Oct. 10, 2022)

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Another biker MTN spoke with, who preferred to remain anonymous, said she’s almost been hit in the area near Rouse and Griffin. She also says she hopes this tragic accident will raise awareness among bikers on the roads.

The GoFundMe is raising money to cover funeral memorial costs and support Addie’s family. If you’re interested in donating, visit this link.

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