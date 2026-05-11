“There’s beef between drivers and bikers”: Another Bozeman cyclist hit by vehicle as police urge awareness

BOZEMAN — Although there's over 80 miles of in-town trails and paved pathways for bikers and walkers here in Bozeman, how do cyclists feel about commuting within the city?

"I think road cycling here is interesting," said Bangtail Bicycle employee, Holly Wurtz. "I do think it's quite dangerous."

Wurtz is originally from Durango, Colorado, and has been working at Bangtail here in Bozeman for the past four years.

"Where I'm from, the trails are super accessible," she said. "There aren't many great roads here where there's a shoulder."

WATCH: A Bozeman cyclist was hit by a vehicle Sunday near Tamarack Street and North Seventh. Police are urging drivers and cyclists to share the road safely

Another Bozeman cyclist hit by vehicle as police urge safety awareness on city roads

Wurtz said she's had a few close calls with cars while cycling in Bozeman.

"There's beef between drivers and bikers," explained Wurtz. "Drivers think bikers are annoying, and you have to slow down to pass them, but just do it, that's a person's life, and they're just getting out and having fun."

On Sunday, a bicyclist was hit by a vehicle. According to Bozeman Police patrol captain Hal Richardson, the accident happened around Tamarack Street and North Seventh.

Richardson added that the cyclist was injured.

“We have a lot of bicyclists in Bozeman," explained Richardson. "So this does happen occasionally; we have had a few of them this spring already.”

A month ago, we reported on 12-year-old Elliott McCann, who was struck by a car while riding his bike at the intersection of Hunter's Way and Babcock Street.

Richardson has this message for drivers: "Just be aware — we're in a community with a lot of cyclists, so always be aware."

For bikers, he said: "As a reminder, when you're on the roadway, all of the rules and laws drivers have to abide by, cyclists have to as well."

The incident from Sunday is still under investigation at this time.

