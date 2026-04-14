Mother of Boy Struck While Riding Bike Speaks Out on Son’s Recovery

BOZEMAN — It was at the intersection of Hunter’s Way and Babcock Street on Sunday afternoon that the life of 12-year-old Elliott McCann and his family changed in an instant. Elliott, out riding his bike, was struck by a car — leaving him seriously injured and his family praying for his recovery.

“I did not expect what we saw. I didn’t think it was going to be as bad as it was,” said Elliott’s mother, Desiree McCann.

Desiree is a wife and mother of three children, including Elliott, who recently went through a traumatic experience.

Elliot was riding bikes with friends down Babcock Street, following his mother, who was driving home just a few blocks away. Desiree turned onto their street, arriving at their house and expecting Elliott to follow close behind. Instead, a friend’s mother arrived.

“I was more shocked that Audra showed up. I didn’t even ask her what she was doing — she just looked at me and said, ‘You need to follow me. Elliott’s been hit,’” said Desiree.

WATCH: A 12-year-old Bozeman boy is recovering in a Salt Lake City hospital after being struck by a car while riding his bike

Bozeman community rallies around 12-year-old boy recovering after being struck by a car on his bike

Desiree raced down the street, finding her son lying on the ground in a pool of blood.

“I thought the worst for sure,” she said.

Despite the severity of the crash, Elliott was able to speak, telling his mom he was okay. Ambulances arrived soon after, with Desiree refusing to leave his side.

“As a mom, I was just like, ‘Yup, you’re going to be okay, bud.’ I kept my eyes on his eyes the whole time until paramedics got him into the ambulance. I went with him, and I haven’t left him since,” Desiree said.

Elliott was first taken to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. After doctors realized the severity of his injuries, he was flown to a hospital in Salt Lake City, with his mother joining him, carrying nothing more than a backpack of items her husband had quickly grabbed.

“He has five broken ribs and a broken collarbone, all on the right side,” Desiree said.

Elliott also suffered lung bruising, severe head injuries, and more. Despite it all, Desiree said Elliott has remained positive during his recovery.

“He’s been awesome. I think even at the scene, he didn’t cry that whole time. He hasn’t cried,” she said.

Elliott has spent much of his recovery playing with the hospital therapy dog and watching baseball games.

“He’s a catcher. He plays in the Bozeman baseball league. He’s just determined to show his coach he’s good, I guess,” Desiree joked.

That coach has played a key role in Elliott’s recovery as well. Coach Kaplan not only fueled Elliott’s passion for healing quickly: “The hope is that these will heal quickly, and honestly, he can still at least play one more tournament with his all-star team that he was looking forward to,” Desiree said.

But Coach Kaplan also created a GoFundMe that has already raised more than $30,000 for Elliott and his family.

“There’s just no words, honestly,” Desiree said with gratitude.

Desiree told me there is no one left to thank besides the Lord and her loving community.

“It’s just crazy to see the community come together. Just watching the community even on Facebook right now — so many of these people that I don’t even know. It’s an amazing place to live in,” she said.

To donate to Elliott's GoFundMe, visit this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-elliott-mccanns-recovery/cl/s?utm_campaign=fp_sharesheet&utm_content=amp17_control&utm_medium=customer&utm_source=copy_link&lang=en_US