BUTTE — Four months ago, a local newspaper in Anaconda abruptly closed its doors leaving employees of the Anaconda Leader without jobs and the community of 9,800 people without a newspaper.

But thanks to the work of some intrepid journalists and support from the community, a new newspaper has opened its doors in the Smelter City.

Watch here Anaconda journalists revive the local paper:

Back from the dead: Anaconda journalists resurrect the local newspaper

In a June interview, former owner and publisher of the Leader, Van Nietz, said the internet and higher production costs are partially to blame for the closure.

"We used a lot of aluminum for our press, and it's tripled, and it's hard to even get newsprint anymore with all the paper mills that have shut down," Nietz said in June.

As journalists and citizens worried about stories and community announcements that would fall through the cracks, James Rosien got to work.

"I felt very strongly from the get-go with all of the... just the tremendous outreach, I was getting from the community after that, that we needed to find a way to keep going," said James Rosien. "You did ask what kind of model can be used to make a sustainable newspaper anymore."

He consulted community leaders, and the decision was made to create a non-profit publication.

Throughout the summer, Rosien set up a booth at events, celebrations, and even the local brewery with a little handwritten sign prompting a challenge: "Newspapers aren't dead, change my mind."

"We made a table with a little sign for the Anaconda Review, 'Newspapers aren’t dead, change my mind,'" said Rosien.

Just four months later, Rosien's mind has not been changed, and the second volume of the Anaconda Weekly Review is sending the publication to new subscribers.

Donors big and small came out in support, including an Anaconda Community Foundation grant for $25,000. Local businesses also jumped on board with advertising, and 800 subscribers signed up for the print and online editions

Rosien changed his title to publisher and brought back former copy editor and reporter Kasey Edge-Faur as the full-time editor. Rosien also hired an office manager.

When asked if the Review was able to match Leader employees' salaries, Rosien said salaries were met and exceeded.

"So, that’s a great question, and it’s very important for me. So, long as I am in the publisher role... all of our full-time employees will get a living wage. They’ll get paid what they’re worth."

Since the Anaconda Weekly Review opened, editor Kasey Edge Faur has been fielding calls from the community.

"I’ve had people call me and tell me that they’re so glad to have it back, and they didn’t realize how much they would miss it."

For Edge-Faur, community support proves to her that print media is not dead.

"I think this community is proof that it’s not dead. I mean, not only the overwhelming subscription turnout we’ve got can prove that, but also, just the amount of those subscribers who also come in and volunteer, and fold papers."

The Review is published online and in print once a week and covers everything from news to sports to obits and stork reports.

"Ohhh... and also, this is a very important part of newspapers is the public notices. So, those notices are an important part of our democracy; open government. So people have a right to know," said Rosien.

