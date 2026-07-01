BOZEMAN — On Monday, a Belgrade man, Jeffrey Luellen, was arrested after reportedly killing a neighbor's dog during a fight between two animals.

According to police reports, officers were called to 1516 Butler Creek, Unit B, at about 5 p.m. on Monday after reports of gunshots fired.

WATCH: A Belgrade dog shooting is raising big questions about how to handle aggressive dogs. Here's what the experts say

After Belgrade dog shooting, Gallatin County resource animal control officer shares safety advice

Luellen allegedly told officers he was playing fetch with his dog when a pit bull from a neighboring unit attacked his dog.

MTN News reported earlier this week that Luellen was arrested on two counts of criminal endangerment and one count of assault with a weapon.

"Have your dog under control," said dog owner Brian Wilk while out for a walk with his dog Billy.

Wilk said he's encountered a few aggressive dogs in the past.

"Your dog needs to come, and it needs to heel," he said. "It doesn't need to shake hands, or roll over...that doesn't help in an aggressive dog situation."

Gallatin County resource animal control officer Austin Greydanus said he feels a responsibility to care for animals and to have "a voice at times for them."

Greydanus said although a dog in Gallatin County doesn't necessarily need to be under leash control, it still has to be under some sort of control — whether that be mechanical or by voice.

"You are responsible for that animal and their control," he said. "And, you can be held responsible for their control."

The city of Bozeman itself does have a leash law. According to the city of Bozeman website, pets must be leashed when on a walk or in parks that are not 'Off-Leash' parks.

"I would protect yourself," said Greydanus. "But understand that every action has a reaction, and I would think twice before doing something."

In a situation with an aggressive dog, Greydanus said people should call for assistance.

"Whether that be law enforcement or myself," he said.

As for Wilk, if he and Billy ever encounter an aggressive animal, he said...

"I would put her on a lead, and we would wait for danger to pass."

