Belgrade man accused of shooting neighbor's dog, pointing gun at pregnant woman

BELGRADE - A Belgrade man is facing criminal charges after police say he shot and killed a neighbor's dog during a fight between the animals — then pointed his gun at a pregnant woman.

Jeffrey Luellen was arrested Monday on two counts of criminal endangerment and one count of assault with a weapon, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Belgrade Police Officer Matthew Jones.

Officers were called to 1516 Butler Creek, Unit B, at about 5 p.m. on June 29, 2026, after reports of gunshots fired.

When officers arrived, they contacted Luellen by phone and told him to come outside with his hands up. He was placed in handcuffs as a safety precaution.

Luellen told officers — without being asked — that he had been playing fetch with his dog when a pit bull from a neighboring unit slipped its collar and attacked his dog. He said the same dog had attacked his dog about a month earlier, and that he had made up his mind that if it happened again, he would shoot it.

He told police he fired two shots at the dog.

A neighbor told officers she was standing outside with her 4-month-old baby when the incident unfolded.

The witness says she watched Luellen throw a ball for his dog repeatedly — in the direction of the neighbor whose dog had previously been involved in an altercation with his. She said the other dog's owner, identified only as MS, told Luellen, "You're asking for it." LC said Luellen yelled back, "You're damn right I am."

According to the affidavit, MS had her dog on a leash and tried to take it inside to avoid a confrontation. The dog slipped its collar and went after Luellen's dog.

While MS was actively trying to pull her dog away from Luellen's dog, Luellen pulled out a handgun and fired two shots — striking the dog.

MS, who is pregnant reportedly pleaded with Luellen not to shoot her other dog.

The dog that was shot was rushed to an emergency veterinary clinic but died from its wounds.

Investigators concluded Luellen appeared to have deliberately escalated the situation. The affidavit notes he had his dog off-leash and was throwing a ball toward the neighbor his dog had previously fought with. He was also carrying a firearm in his pants pocket and had told officers he had already decided to shoot the dog if it attacked again.

Because a dog is considered property under the law and no human life was in danger at the time of the shooting, officers charged Luellen with two counts of criminal endangerment for firing a weapon in city limits with multiple people and children present.

The assault with a weapon charge stems from Luellen pointing his handgun at a pregnant woman when his own life was not at risk.

Officers said they will also request charges of dog at large and animal cruelty.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.