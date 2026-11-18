In Montana, the Brawl of the Wild is more than just a football game. It's a rivalry that runs deep, sometimes even under the same roof.

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A house divided: One family, two sides of the Brawl of the Wild

For Chet and Lynn Layman of Bozeman, that means a little friendly competition at home.

Chet, a familiar face to viewers as an MTN anchor and reporter, and his wife, Lynn, have been married since 1989. Together, they've raised three children and welcomed three grandchildren.

But when it comes to college football, the longtime couple doesn't always see eye to eye.

Chet roots for the Montana State Bobcats, while Lynn proudly supports the University of Montana Grizzlies.

The disagreement extends beyond the teams themselves. Even when it comes to which stadium deserves bragging rights, the two have different opinions.

Chet's Bobcat loyalty grew during his broadcasting career. He first entered the broadcast business in 1989 and spent years covering Montana State, particularly when the Brawl of the Wild was played in Bozeman.

For Lynn, her Grizzly allegiance is rooted in family tradition.

"Mine was a family tradition of generations of Montanans," she said.

The rivalry has also shaped the next generation of the Layman family.

Their daughter, Marina Salsbury, grew up surrounded by both shades of blue and gold and maroon and silver.

She even had cheerleading outfits supporting both teams as a young girl.

"I have cheerleading outfits that says Go Bobcats and a cheerleading outfit that says Go Griz from the time I was four years old," Salsbury said.

Ultimately, she followed in her mother's footsteps and chose the Grizzlies.

But growing up in the Gallatin Valley means she hasn't completely abandoned her hometown team.

"Every other day of the year I will cheer for the Bobcats. Of course I will. I've grown up in Gallatin Valley my entire life, but I will not cheer for the Bobcats on Saturday," Salsbury said.

The Laymans say everyone in the family is free to choose their own team, and for most of the year, those differences don't get in the way.

When rivalry weekend arrives, however, the family lines become a little clearer.

Chet says Bobcat fans currently have the numbers in his household, but Lynn and Marina aren't worried.

"We have girl power, so it's OK," they said.

As Montana prepares for another Brawl of the Wild, the Laymans are proof that while football loyalties may divide a household, family always comes first.