3 CASA advocates sworn in at the Butte courthouse

BUTTE, Mont. — A courtroom can be an intimidating place for anyone, but imagine entering the court setting as a child. For the first time, District Court judges in Butte have invited court-appointed special advocates with CASA of Butte-Silver Bow to help children navigate their cases.

"I have mixed feelings about the somberness of what we are going to be going into, but also excited that we can help," said Jeff Riggs, CASA volunteer.

WATCH: Butte CASA volunteers are sworn in

CASA advocates sworn in at the Butte courthouse

Riggs is an entrepreneur and Butte father. He is one of three community members being sworn in for CASA of Butte-Silver Bow, part of a national group that has been operating in Montana since the late 80s.

CASA stands for “Court Appointed Special Advocate." Volunteer advocates act as an additional set of eyes and ears for a child moving through the court system.

"All kids need a voice, and sometimes, us adults forget that, and I think it’s really important that they are able to have somebody advocate for them," Riggs said.

Riggs was one of three sworn in Oct. 2 in Judge Robert "Bob" Whelan's courtroom.

"Butte-Silver Bow County has the second highest rate of kids in the foster care system in the entire state, and Montana itself has the second highest rate of kids in the foster system in the entire country, and so the need is absolutely here," said Katie Neskey, the new executive director of Butte’s CASA program.

Neskey is also being sworn in with volunteers to help with cases. According to data, Montana has been a leader in the alarming statistic, but the state is reporting decreases in children from birth to age 17 who are entering the foster system.

A May 2026 press release from Governor Greg Gianforte said that according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, "the number of Montana children in foster care is 1,749, down from over 3,300 in early 2021. The reduction marks a 47% decrease in the number of kids in care since the governor took office. "

Compared to other communities, Butte’s numbers are still higher than larger towns in Montana. The only other demographic that is higher is Roosevelt County, where the Fort Peck Indian Reservation is located.

"There’s about 80-some cases... dependency and neglect cases right now. Typically, CASA advocates take only one case at a time, and (cases) can last from 12 to 24 months. So, right now we have six advocates. That’s 6 of 80-plus cases. So, we need more advocates."

Neskey says the new CASA program's goal is to help every Butte child in foster care have one consistent adult focused only on them, "and that they reach a safe, permanent home as quickly as possible. With nearly 200 local children in care each year, that need is real."

The Montana Department of Health and Human Services and the courts make the decision on whether or not a child enters foster care.

"It would be thrilling if none of us needed to be here to help advocate for (the children), but I think one of the big things is that there’s kids that don’t have people looking out for their best interests. That's our main job and goal, is to just look out for their best interests.

Three additional volunteers will be sworn in on Oct. 16. CASA of Butte Silver Bow will also hold a training session in January for future advocates.

