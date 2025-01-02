Generous donors push Montana State Spirit of the West Marching Band past fundraising goal for Frisco trip

BOZEMAN – Thanks to donations small and large, Montana State University’s Spirit of the West marching band will lead Bobcat fans in the fight song at the Football Championship Subdivision game in Frisco, Texas, on Monday, Jan. 6.

A cornerstone gift of $200,000 was made by 1983 Montana State graduate and Big Timber native Jamie Alexander and his wife, Bianca.

Alexander, a co-founder of the investment firm Jasper Ridge Partners, said he and his wife were moved to give when band director Nathan Stark was quoted in the media saying that when the band traveled to Frisco with the Bobcats in 2022 for the national game, it was some band members’ first time flying on an airplane.

“I took my first flight for an MSU science, technology, engineering and mathematics event in Silicon Valley when I was a sophomore. A kind donor sponsored us. It was an inflection point for my identity and my goals. Hopefully some of the kids in the band will have a similar experience,” Alexander said.

In addition to honoring the band, the Alexanders made their gift to honor Bobcat quarterback Tommy Mellott; head coach Brent Vigen; Jack Muhlbeier, an MSU Hall of Fame linebacker and the former chief financial officer of Jasper Ridge Partners; and the Bobcat Nation.

“Jamie and his wife, Bianca, literally came out of the blue to help us with getting the band to Frisco. They are a wonderful example of Bobcat success and generosity,” said MSU President Waded Cruzado. “We are so grateful for their help, which will give many of our students a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

The Alexanders’ gift, combined with generous donations from many other supporters, helped the Spirit of the West as the university embarked on a fundraising campaign to help offset the band’s travel costs. MSU's budget doesn’t include playoff travel for the band, and the NCAA does not provide resources for bands to accompany their teams.

To guarantee the timely arrival of the student band members, their equipment and their instruments, a chartered flight is needed, as well as lodging, meals and ground transportation. In total, the band’s travel costs to get to and from Frisco are expected to total about $300,000.

The Spirit of the West band was founded in 1983, and it recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. Its nearly 200 student members come from all of MSU’s colleges and can be seen — and heard — at all MSU home football games and many other events on campus and in the Bozeman community.

Directed by Nathan Stark, the band begins its work each August with camps, practices and performances, with the members regularly spending more than 200 hours together each semester, leading to strong bonds and lifelong friendships.

