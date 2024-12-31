Frisco-bound fans hoping to see Montana State Bobcats win first national championship since 1984

BOZEMAN — Even though things are quiet on campus for winter break, Bobcat fans are gearing up for the FCS national championship game as Montana State heads to Frisco, Texas to face the North Dakota State Bison.

"This is an exciting time for not only Bobcat fans here in Bozeman but all across the country. Where it brings together a lot of people that have been hungry to win a national championship," says photographer and Bobcat fan Jeff Krogstad.

Krogstad is a true Bobcat fan, rooting for Montana State since the 70s, and even becoming a sideline photographer for the last 15 years.

He says, "I get to be right front and center and see some amazing games. And three years ago, I was on the sidelines for the national championship game and absolutely loved it."

2022 was the last time Montana State made it all the way to the championship game. And not since the 80s have they won the title. Jeff says he’s ready to see MSU win again.

"It’s an amazing experience to see that many people are so excited for the potential to be a national champion again. You just get goosebumps thinking about it," says Jeff.

Michael Becker, Director of the MSU News Service, says about 4,200 tickets were set aside for Bobcat fans wanting to experience the hype in person.

"After we had some reservations for student tickets and so on, there were about 3,000 or so tickets. Most of those have been snatched up at this point," Becker says.

Speaking with some other fans, those who got tickets early paid just over $200—but online currently, some tickets are now going for more than $500.

Jeff says he’s been doing what he can to match buyers with sellers so that the stands in Frisco are filled with blue and gold.

"And I just happen to be on Facebook and connected and people know that I'm kind of a—one of the many Bobcat fans that would like to help," says Krogstad.

In addition to the many watch parties listed on the MSU Alumni Foundation's website, as well as the bars and restaurants around town sure to be playing the game, Jeff says, "There is a very high probability that you’ll be able to go to the game and get them and scalp at the game itself."

And Jeff says he wants to hear as many MSU fans as possible in Frisco cheering the Bobcats to victory on Jan. 6.

"Being a deaf guy, I'd like to be able to take my hearing aids out and hear all our fans going crazy," says Krogstad.