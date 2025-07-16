Bozeman City Commission votes to adopt Pride Flag as an official city flag

BOZEMAN – The Bozeman City Commission voted on Tuesday evening to adopt the Pride flag as an official flag of the city, following a lengthy session of public comment and discussion.

The decision, which passed with a 4-1 vote, comes after the Pride flag was removed from outside Bozeman’s City Hall in May due to state legislation. Commissioner Fischer was the sole dissenting vote, expressing concerns about potential division within the community.

As of Wednesday morning, the Pride flag is once again flying outside City Hall. This decision aligns Bozeman with other Montana cities, such as Missoula and Butte, which have similarly adopted proposals in response to House Bill 819.

The adoption of the Pride flag does not replace the city’s existing flag, which has been in use since the 1960s. Instead, it permits the Pride flag to be displayed alongside the city flag.

